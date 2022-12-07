2023 MLB Draft Lottery: How to Watch, How it Works

The first ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on MLB Network Tuesday night, Dec. 6.

The Draft Lottery is used in the NBA and NHL. Its purpose serves to keep teams from losing intentionally, in hopes of securing the highest draft selection. The first six spots of the first round will be determined randomly through the lottery. After the first six selections are determined, the rest of the draft order is determined by worst record to best. The teams with the worst regular season records have the best odds of winning the lottery.

The 18 teams that missed the playoffs in 2022 will enter the lottery Tuesday night.

Here's a look at the chances each team has of winning the lottery Tuesday:

1) Washington Nationals (55-107): 16.5%

2) Oakland Athletics (60-102): 16.5%

3) Pittsburgh Pirates (62-100): 16.5%

4) Cincinnati Reds (62-100): 13.2%

5) Kansas City Royals (65-97): 10%

6) Detroit Tigers (66-96): 7.5%

7) Texas Rangers (68-94): 5.5%

8) Colorado Rockies (68-94): 3.9%

9) Miami Marlins (69-93): 2.7%

10) Los Angeles Angels (73-89): 1.8%

11) Arizona Diamondbacks (74-88): 1.4%

12) Chicago Cubs (74-88): 1.1%

13) Minnesota Twins (78-84): 0.9%

14) Boston Red Sox (78-84): 0.8%

15) Chicago White Sox (81-81): 0.6%

16) San Francisco Giants (81-81): 0.5%

17) Baltimore Orioles (83-79): 0.4%

18) Milwaukee Brewers (86-76): 0.2%

