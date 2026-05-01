3 MLB Stars Who Could Be On the Move in 2026

The month of April is now complete. The 2026 season is officially in full swing, and soon, it will be much clearer who the true contenders are and who will ultimately find themselves on the outside looking in.

In a few months, the trade deadline will arrive, meaning that some star players could ultimately be on the move, especially if their teams are struggling at that time. Teams like the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are quickly digging their graves, and could soon be sellers.

Here are three players that could be on the move if their teams continue to struggle.

Yordan Alvarez

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) swings the bat during the in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Alvarez is off to a red-hot start with the Astros, hitting .356/.462/.737 with 12 home runs, 27 RBI and a 1.199 OPS. However, Houston has the worst record in the American League. Still, the Astros could get a lot for him.

Alvarez is not a free agent until 2029 and could bring back a haul of prospects that would help the Astros set themselves up for the future. The Astros may need to rebuild after missing the postseason in 2025, and trading Alvarez would be the best way for them to do that.

Bo Bichette

Apr 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette (19) throws a runner out at first base in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are not unlike the Astros in that they are struggling badly, but they are 10-21 and have the worst record in Major League Baseball. Bichette has opt-out clauses in his contract, so he could become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

If the Mets are out of contention, there will likely be a lot of teams showing interest in Bichette. Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto are unlikely to be traded, but the possibility of landing a true power bat for the middle of the lineup will be tempting for a lot of teams. His contract status could make him a good trade piece for the Mets as well.

Bryce Harper

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) looks on during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This may seem like a stretch, but if the Philadelphia Phillies cannot pull themselves out of their funk, then it's not impossible. Their start this season is eerily similar to 2012, when they were coming off of a spectacular run but ultimately couldn't sustain it anymore.

They ended up trading some key players at the deadline. If they continue down this path, then it might not be too much of a stretch to see Harper dangled in trade talks. He has five years of club control left, and the Phillies may want to get out from under some of his remaining money, so there could be a similar situation to Rafael Devers last season.