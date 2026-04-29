Nationals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 29

The New York Mets are looking to secure a series victory over the Washington Nationals after taking the opener 8-0 on Tuesday night.

It was a much-needed win for the Mets after getting swept by the Rockies, scoring just four runs in that three-game set.

Meanwhile, the Nationals won their last two games in Chicago over the White Sox before last night’s shutout loss.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Mets on Wednesday, April 29.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-168)

Mets -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Nationals +135

Mets -163

Total

7.5 (Over +102/Under -122)

Nationals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-1, 4.01 ERA)

Mets: David Peterson (0-3, 5.06 ERA)

Cade Cavalli has been solid this season outside of one rough outing in Pittsburgh. He still struggles to pitch deep into games, and allowed five runs (three earned) in nine innings across his last two starts. The right-hander threw five shutout innings against the Mets last September.

David Peterson has allowed at least four earned runs in three straight starts after throwing 5.1 shutout innings to open the season. He was spectacular in two starts against the Nationals last season, allowing just one run on 10 hits while striking out 16 in 17 innings combined.

Nationals vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): NATS, SNY

Nationals record: 13-17

Mets record: 10-19

Nationals vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

James Wood OVER 0.5 Walks (-111)

James Wood broke out last season with 31 home runs but walked just 85 times with 221 strikeouts. It’s not unusual for a young power hitter to see such splits, but Wood has improved on them immensely through the first month of this season.

Wood now leads the National League with 29 walks in 30 games this season. Only Mike Trout and Nick Kurtz have drawn more free passes across MLB.

Wood has OVER 0.5 walks in four straight games, six of seven, and eight of his last 10 contests.

Nationals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

The Nationals are just 13-17 this season, which actually puts them above the Mets (and Phillies) in the NL East, and they’ve been particularly successful on the road with a 10-7 record.

On top of that, the Nats have fared pretty well against left-handed pitching this season. They’ve already faced 11 left-handed starters and have gone 7-4 in those games.

Given Peterson’s recent struggles, I have to take the Nationals as road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Nationals +135

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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