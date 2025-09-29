3 Pete Alonso Replacements For Mets After Slugger Opts Out
The New York Mets experienced a generational second half collapse this season, falling from the postseason race over the course of the last few weeks of the season.
The Mets have as much talent as any team in the game, but they couldn't ever put the pieces together. Now, hours after the final out of their season, slugger Pete Alonso has opted out of his contract in order to enter free agency. It was an unusally quick decision from the slugger.
The Mets might be losing him in the offseason, which is a huge blow to the team. Alonso has been a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Mets for years, but they wouldn't give him a long-term deal last offseason, so they might be hesitant again this year.
If the Mets lose Alonso, who could they replace him with?
1B/3B Mark Vientos
The first player to look at is going to make a lot of Mets fans mad. Corner infielder Mark Vientos is the easy option to replace Alonso. Sliding Vientos from third base to first base full time wouldn't cost the Mets anything and it would allow the front office to chase other players.
The Mets need to get some pitching in the offseason. Starting pitching will likely be their top priority. If they can't afford a solid first baseman, moving Vientos over might not hurt.
3B Alex Bregman
This idea plays hand in hand with the Vientos idea. While signing Alex Bregman away from the Boston Red Sox wouldn't replace Alonso at first, it would replace him in the lineup. Vientos would slide to first and Bregman would slot in at third base.
This idea makes sense whether or not the Mets re-sign Alonso. Given their ownership, the Mets could chase two mega-contracts with Bregman and Alonso. But if they whiff on Alonso, it wouldn't be surprising to see them aggressively pursue Bregman.
1B Josh Naylor
In free agency, the Mets could pursue a deal with slugger Josh Naylor in an attempt to sway him away from the Seattle Mariners.
Naylor has been one of the more pleasant surprises of the season, but he's set to hit free agency at the end of the year. If Alonso and the Mets can't come to a new deal, Naylor might be the next best option on the market.
He's shown power and much better base-stealing ability than anybody would have thought. The idea makes a lot of sense.
