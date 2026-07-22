Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 22

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rubber match of their three-game set on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia got a 10-7 win on Monday night, but its baserunning blunders late in Tuesday night’s game cost them a chance to tie it up and force extra innings.

Los Angeles is now 3-2 since the break while Philadelphia is 2-3.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Wednesday, July 22.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+129)

Phillies +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Dodgers -120

Phillies +100

Total

9.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Dodgers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Eric Lauer (4-5, 4.81 ERA)

Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-7, 5.68 ERA)

Eric Lauer has found new life in Los Angeles. After posting a 6.69 ERA in eight starts with the Blue Jays, he’s allowed just 14 runs in 40.1 innings (3.12 ERA) in seven starts with the Dodgers. The Dodgers have won all seven of the southpaw’s starts as well.

Aaron Nola might be starting to put it together again. He’s allowed eight runs in 18 innings across his last three starts after giving up eight runs (seven earned) in 4.1 innings against the Pirates. Still, the Phillies have lost his last four outings.

Dodgers vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, NBCSP

Dodgers record: 64-38

Phillies record: 56-46

Dodgers vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Trea Turner OVER 1.5 Bases (+111)

Trea Turner is one of the few Phillies that has found success against Lauer. He is 6 for 16 against the southpaw with a pair of home runs in his career.

The shortstop is riding a modest six-game hitting streak with OVER 1.5 bases in four of those contests. I’ll take these plus odds for him to keep that going tonight at home.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I explained why I like the Dodgers to take this one on the road in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Phillies’ struggles against left-handed starters continued on Tuesday as Justin Wrobleski threw 6.1 innings of one-run ball en route to a 2-1 Dodgers victory. Los Angeles turns to another southpaw in Eric Lauer in the rubber match tonight.

Philadelphia is now just 18-20 vs. LHP on the season, and Lauer has been solid for the Dodgers. The left-hander has thrown three straight quality starts, and while he hasn’t started against the Phillies in a few years, he threw 13 shutout innings against them in 2021 and 2022 combined.

Aaron Nola has been better recently for the Phillies, but that could all come crashing down quickly, especially against a Dodgers lineup.

Pick: Dodgers -120

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