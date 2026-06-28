Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman Could Bring a Haul Back to Boston, But From Who?

While the Boston Red Sox have won three straight games over the New York Yankees heading into Sunday's series finale, it sure seems like the organization is trending towards a potential sell-off ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

We're just 36 days away from the big day and Boston finds itself 11 games below .500 at 35-46. Despite previous rumblings of Boston looking to add pieces, things have shifted. On Sunday, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam shared that he heard from an anonymous executive that they haven't heard anything about the Red Sox buying, only selling.

Boston's Trade Buzz Is Growing

Jun 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) after allowing a hit in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of trade chatter around the club as it has become more and more clear that Boston could sell. The names that have been tossed around the most have been closer Aroldis Chapman and starter Sonny Gray. Chapman has a 1.90 ERA on the season in 25 outings. Gray has a 2.95 ERA in 14 starts. When it comes to Chapman, Boston should do very well in a deal. He will be the best reliever available and he isn't overtly expensive. The Red Sox could certainly get a haul in return. As rumors have picked up around the league, a handful of teams have been tossed around as fits for Chapman, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, and the Milwaukee Brewers, among others. It's not hard to see why. You can never have enough good bullpen arms and Chapman is among the best.

While this is the case, on Saturday, Mariners insider Adam Jude of The Seattle Times threw cold water on Seattle as an option for Chapman.

"Aroldis Chapman, RP, Red Sox," Jude wrote. "Chapman remains one of the most dominant closers in baseball, and he is expected to be the best reliever available on the trade market. The 38-year-old left-hander, however, is not expected to be a priority for the Mariners, at least in part because of a 'zero tolerance' stance on domestic violence that the club has had since team executives were blindsided by the criminal record of a minor-league relief pitcher they acquired in the 2010 Cliff Lee blockbuster trade with the Texas Rangers. In 2016, Chapman became the first player penalized under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy."

Who Should Boston Target For An Aroldis Chapman Deal?

Jun 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

While the Mariners may not end up being an option for Chapman, if the Red Sox do make him available, they will find a landing spot. Back on June 7, USA Today's Bob Nighengale reported that Chapman is expected to join his eighth team this summer and that he is the "top reliever available on every contender’s target list." Even if the Mariners don't get involved, Boston should have plenty of options if it deals the lefty away.

It may sting, but the club Boston should have circled is the Dodgers. The Dodgers have won two straight World Series titles and currently have the best record in baseball at 53-30. They very well could go on to win the title again, but are missing closer Edwin Díaz. Despite Los Angeles' success and heavy spending, it still has one of the best overall farm systems in baseball. In fact, the Dodgers landed the most prospects (6) on Keith Law of The Athletic's list of the top 50 prospects in baseball.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that he spoke to a veteran scout" who said Boston could get at least two elite prospects in return for Chapman, including a "top-100 type." The Dodgers have an elite farm system and are missing their star closer right now. Plus, they're trying to make history and three-peat. That could be a perfect combination for a big return. So, while a team like the Mariners may not want Chapman, there will surely be other teams that do.