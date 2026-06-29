Red Sox's Sonny Gray Loses No-Hit Bid, But Reaches Career Milestone vs. Yankees

What a performance.

After three straight great pitching performances against the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox turned to Sonny Gray on Sunday night at Fenway Park in the series finale as the club attempted to complete a four-game series sweep.

Gray, who has been excellent all season for the Red Sox, delivered his best outing in a Boston uniform yet. Gray toed the rubber and faced off against Yankees All-Star Carlos Rodón. It was a pitcher's duel, to say the least. The first hit of the game didn't come until Caleb Durbin collected a knock with two outs in the fourth inning. New York, on the other hand, did not collect its first of the night until the eighth inning.

Gray carried a no-hitter for 7 1/3 innings on Sunday night against his old team before Amed Rosario spoiled the fun and broke up the no-hitter with a base hit up the middle.

Sonny Gray Was Incredible On Sunday

Jun 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The no-hitter is over, but the night ends with the Fenway Faithful showing Sonny Gray some love.



18 years since the last Red Sox no-hitter. The drought continues. pic.twitter.com/mJ7dGCfSFf — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 29, 2026

While Gray was unable to complete the no-hitter, he was impressive, to say the least. Gray allowed just one base hit and walked one batter and struck out nine. In the process, he lowered his season ERA down to 2.69 in 15 starts. That's not all, though. Gray entered the game with 1,991 strikeouts for his career. With his nine strikeouts, he notched his 2,000th career punchout.

Sonny Gray notches his 2,000th career strikeout! pic.twitter.com/CDnA6RLj5C — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2026

Gray now is the 92nd pitcher all-time to reach 2,000 strikeouts in a career. Of the group, the only pitchers that are currently active are Justin Verlander (3,554 strikeouts), Max Scherzer (3,503 strikeouts), Chris Sale (2,678 strikeouts), Gerrit Cole (2,285 strikeouts), Yu Darvish (2,075 strikeouts), and Kevin Gausman (2,047 strikeouts).

The next guy who will reach the mark will either be Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies or Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers. Nola has 1,958 strikeouts for his career and deGrom is one behind at 1,957.

It's not often you see a special night like the one Gray had on Sunday. The Red Sox were facing their biggest rival and needed a spark. Gray provided it. Much has been said about Gray as a potential trade chip ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline. None of that chatter matters right now. The Red Sox brought Gray in to help take this rotation to another level. On Sunday, the Red Sox got more than they could've hoped for from the veteran righty.