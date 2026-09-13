Yankees, Red Sox and Rays' Major Weaknesses Before AL Playoffs

There are three teams in the American League that stand above all else: the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

While all three sit in the American League East, they are the only teams in the American League with at least 80 wins. The Rays are pacing the American League with an 89-59 record, followed by the Yankees at 85-63 and the Red Sox at 81-68. The next closest team to these three is the Chicago White Sox at 76-72.

Arguably, it would be a shock if the American League representative in the World Series this fall wasn't Tampa Bay, New York or Boston. With that being said, none of these three teams are perfect. With that being said, here are the Yankees, Rays and Red Sox's biggest flaws heading into the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Rays — Hot And Cold Pitching Runs

Sep 8, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays have the talent to make a deep playoff run this year. They added reinforcements ahead of the trade deadline and simply play the game the right way. Earlier in the season, the flaw here would've been power. For most of the season, the Rays were towards the bottom of the leaderboard in homers in baseball. Right now, they're actually at No. 21 with 157. Not great, but not at the bottom.

For the Rays right now, there really aren't many flaws. The only thing to really pinpoint is a bit of inconsistency on the mound. Over the last week, the Rays have been red-hot with the best ERA in baseball at 1.84. Over the last 30 days, they're actually 13th in baseball at 4.02. This past week has gotten the Rays back on track. Still, there have been stretches throughout the season where it has gone from red-hot, to being ice-cold. Right now, the Rays' rotation is red-hot. For the Rays, it's a matter of getting hot at the right time now.

New York Yankees — What's Up With Gerrit Cole?

Sep 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Rays, there aren't a lot of flaws with New York. The Yankees just got Aaron Judge back and have one of the best rotations in baseball, led by the likely American League Cy Young Award winner in Cam Schlittler. While this is the case, New York could get even better. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the Injured List. Him being out, is a flaw. But he should be back this season.

With that being said, the biggest roster question is Cole right now. The six-time All-Star has been ice-cold over his last four starts. In his last four outings, Cole has logged a 5.96 ERA and has lost three of the four starts. He has allowed nine earned runs and seven home runs in his last 11 1/3 innings pitched alone. The Yankees need him to get back on track to make a run.

Boston Red Sox — Navigating Injuries

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) looks on during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox have all of the talent in the world, but they're not at full strength. Garrett Crochet has been working his way back and has been throwing bullpens. Tanner Houck has been on a rehab assignment. Can he get back in time for the playoffs? Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela are currently on the Injured List, although both are trending up. Eli White and Masataka Yoshida are also both on the Injured List.

If the Red Sox enter the 2026 close to full strength, they can beat everyone. But do they have enough time to get fully healthy?