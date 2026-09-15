MLB Playoff Picture Takes Turn as Dodgers, Yankees Clinch

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees have officially punched their ticket to the 2026 Major League Baseball postseason.

On Monday night, both the Dodgers and the Yankees officially clinched thanks to wins over the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins. With the Yankees and the Dodgers now officially in the postseason mix, they join the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers as the only four teams to officially clinch so far. The Brewers and the Rays have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in both the National League and the American League. The Dodgers currently have the No. 2 seed in the National League and are still in the mix for the top seed.

The Yankees, on the other hand, currently have the top Wild Card spot because they are in the same division as the Rays. That's one thing that is difficult about the way the playoffs are structured. The Yankees are significantly more likely than not going to finish the regular season with the second-best record in the American League, but they will be a Wild Card team because the Rays have the top spot in the American League East.

The Yankees And Dodgers Are In

Sep 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates hitting a three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York is 87-63 on the season. The Chicago White Sox are leading the AL Central right now with 10 fewer wins than the Yankees at 77-73. The Houston Astros are leading the AL West with 12 fewer wins than New York at 75-75.

If the season were to end today, the Rays and Brewers would land the top spot in each league and have a first-round bye. The Dodgers would have the No. 2 seed in the National League and also have a first-round bye. The Yankees, on the other hand, would have to welcome the Boston Red Sox to Yankee Stadium for a three-game Wild Card series to determine who would go on to face the Rays in the American League Division Series.

The American League playoffs — especially on the side of the bracket that has the Rays and Yankees — are going to be a juggernaut. There are still a few weeks left in the season and things will continue to shift. For example, the Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves are the closest teams to clinching next. Boston's magic number is down to five, whereas the Braves' magic number is down to four.