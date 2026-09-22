Yankees' World Series Odds Drop After Latest Aaron Judge Injury Report

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has missed most of the 2026 season with a rib injury, but he returned earlier this month for the Yankees' playoff push.

New York has clinched a spot in the postseason, but Judge suffered calf injury in the process, leading to the team putting him on the injured list before the end of the regular season. Now, it appears Judge will be sidelined into the playoffs, according to head coach Aaron Boone.

Boone said the Yankees are "planning" on Judge missing the wild card series against the Boston Red Sox.

Aaron Judge is likely out for the AL Wild Card Series vs. Boston. “We’re planning on him not being a part of that,” Aaron Boone said.



Judge had a PPP injection in his right calf during the off-day. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 22, 2026

The Yankees technically can still win the AL East, but they'd need to win out and have the Tampa Bay Rays lose out in the 2026 season. New York has a four-game set with Tampa Bay beginning on Tuesday, and any loss by the Yanks would give the Rays the division.

So, it's pretty likely that New York and Boston will square off in the wild card round.

With Judge now expected to miss that series, the Yankees have dropped behind Tampa Bay to fourth in the odds to win the World Series. New York is +850 at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Rays. Boston (+1400) and Atlanta (+1400) are the two teams after New York in the latest odds.

Calf issues have sidelined another Yankees slugger -- Giancarlo Stanton -- for almost all of the 2026 season, and now Judge is facing an uphill battle to play in 2026. The Yankees star may struggle to play the field even if he does return in the playoffs, and New York certainly doesn't want his calf issue to become something more serious (like an Achilles rupture) this season.

In 66 games this season, Judge has a 1.9 WAR and is hitting .241 with 18 homers and 41 runs batted in. The reigning AL MVP is still one of the best hitters in MLB when he's healthy, but it appears oddsmakers are bracing for him missing time well into the playoffs in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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