Aaron Judge Injury Among Top 5 That Could Impact MLB Playoff Race

The New York Yankees have unsurprisingly struggled this season without their captain and three-time AL MVP outfielder Aaron Judge in the lineup.

It was reported on Thursday that Judge will be re-imaged during the upcoming All-Star break as he nears six weeks of missed action due to a fractured right rib.

The Yankees have fallen out of first place in the AL East but entered Thursday holding onto the top AL wild-card spot and are still in good position to make the playoffs.

With the All-Star Game and trade deadline both on the horizon, Judge's injury situation is one of the top five in baseball to monitor in the second half that could impact the MLB playoff race.

Aaron Judge

Jul 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) watches from the dugout in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York was 36-23 and one week away from climbing into first place in the AL East when Judge last played on May 31. Since then, the Yankees have gone 14-19 and fallen to five games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

The soon-to-be eight-time All-Star's absence has been felt badly by New York.

The Yankees had been outscored by 21 runs across 33 games entering Thursday while Judge has been sidelined.

New York has been dealing with other key injuries as well, such as starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, who was placed on the 15-day injured list recently due to left elbow inflammation.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Jul 4, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) during batting practice before a game against the New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves have been sitting atop the NL East since April 8 but their nine-game lead when outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. last played on June 9 has shrunk to just three ahead of both the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins.

The good news for the Braves is that Acuna Jr. is expected to begin a rehab assignment during the All-Star break as he works his way back from a strained left hamstring.

The five-time All-Star hasn't appeared in more than 95 games in a season since his 2024 NL MVP campaign.

Konnor Griffin

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) catches a pop up against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Pirates were one of the best stories in baseball across the first 10 weeks of the season when they went 34-29 and were in first place in the NL wild-card standings.

Since then, rookie phenom Konnor Griffin has been limited to eight contests, first because of a right forearm strain and now due to torn finger tendon.

After a slow start to his MLB career, Griffin heated up in May to hit. 306 with two home runs, nine RBIs and seven stolen bases and now has a .276/.332/.404 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 59 games.

The former first-round draft pick is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks and the Pirates entered Thursday at 47-46 and four games behind the Marlins for the final NL playoff spot.

Justin Steele

Apr 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele (35) delivers against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staying in the NL Central, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele hasn't even taken the mound yet in 2026, but his season debut could be coming soon.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said this week that the left-hander is on track to begin throwing off a mound in early August and Steele's latest injury update was "all good news."

The 2023 NL All-Star underwent left elbow surgery in April 2025 and hasn't made an appearance since then,

Chicago entered Thursday at 52-40 and in first place in the NL wild-card standings.

Munetaka Murakami

Jun 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) waves after being named American League Rookie of the month of May before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the players on this list, Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami could make his return from injury the soonest.

The rookie first baseman began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and appears to be on the verge of being back in the White Sox lineup.

Murakami had a big first two months of his MLB career, recording 20 home runs, 41 RBIs and being named AL Rookie of the Month for May before landing on the injured list with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain.

The Pale Hose entered Thursday with a 47-44 record, good for first place in the AL Central. Chicago is just one game ahead of the second-place Cleveland Guardians, however.