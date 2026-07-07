Chris Sale’s Latest All-Star Nod Solidifies His Hall of Fame Candidacy

Chris Sale and Freddie Freeman were selected to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Saturday, putting both veterans at 10 All-Star nods for their respective careers. In doing so, they joined elite company in MLB history among players with double-digit All-Star selections.

In league history, there are 74 players who have made the All-Star Game in 10 different seasons. Additionally, there are upwards of 80 players to make 10 or more All-Star Games, though not all of them have done it in as many separate seasons due to the fact that MLB temporarily held multiple All-Star Games in a single season from 1959 to ‘62.

A look at the list of players to receive double-digit All-Star nods shows one noticeable trend; almost everyone to do it has made the Hall of Fame. The notable exclusions from that select group are Pete Rose, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Mark McGwire and Roger Clemens––all players who were denied entry into Cooperstown, whether it be for using PEDs, or in Rose’s case, gambling. There are also the more recently retired players, such as Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera, who have not yet been enshrined in the Hall of Fame, but will be in due time. There are only two 10-time All-Stars who are not connected to controversies and were denied entry to Cooperstown: longtime Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey and former Tigers catcher Bill Freehan. Another player named Alex Radcliff, a Negro Leagues star who only played in 435 career games, has never been up for election. That covers the entire class of 10-time All-Stars.

In short, the vast majority of players who have made 10-plus All-Star Games are Hall of Famers. It raises the question of whether Sale and Freeman will follow in their footsteps.

Freeman is a lock for Cooperstown. His résumé is loaded, including an MVP award, three World Series titles, a World Series MVP, three Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove. One of the most consistent players of this era, Freeman owns a lifetime .299/.386/.510 slash line and has played in 117 or more games in every season of his 17-year career (excluding the shortened 2020 season). He’s approaching 400 home runs (he currently has 382) and could reach 3,000 hits, too (he currently has 2,529).

Chris Sale, on the other hand, is somewhat less of a sure thing to make it to Cooperstown, though he certainly has a strong case for admission. Sale is one of the best pitchers of this generation, though he missed significant time between 2020 to ‘22, when he made a total of just 11 starts across three seasons. Still, he’s flirting with 3,000 career strikeouts, has a World Series title, and won the Cy Young and the Triple Crown in his age-35 season. His 10th All-Star selection also gives him the most of any active pitcher. At present, Baseball Reference’s Hall of Fame Monitor has allotted 116 points to Sale. According to the metric, 130 points is considered a surefire Hall of Famer, while a player with 100-plus points has a good chance of enshrinement.

Sale, sitting on the bubble, could reasonably get a boost after making his 10th All-Star Game and is still pitching at an extremely high level at the age of 37. He’s had a long career and has been successful at every stop—in his last start, Sale became one of 10 pitchers in MLB history to record 500-plus strikeouts with three different organizations. He had 1,244 with the White Sox, 945 with the Red Sox, and is up to 502 (and counting) as a member of the Braves.

Chris Sale records his 500th strikeout as a member of the Braves 👏



(MLB x @Abbvie) pic.twitter.com/EpPkIbBmXN — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2026

There’s not much more Sale can do, or needs to do, to cement his status as a future Hall of Famer. He’s had a brilliant career, and although 200 wins is likely out of reach given he currently has just 154, he could realistically break 3,000 strikeouts if he pitches until he’s 40. If Sale does join the 3,000-strikeout club, which only consists of 20 pitchers in MLB history, he could challenge Randy Johnson for the fewest innings pitched to reach the coveted mark. Johnson achieved his 3,000th strikeout in 2,470 2/3 innings. Sale, who ranks third all-time among starting pitchers with a 11.1 K/9, is at 2,691 strikeouts in 2,179 innings. To reach 3,000 faster than Johnson, he’d need 309 strikeouts in his next 301 innings.

Ten All-Star games is a significant achievement. Sale has now been elected to the squad in 10 of his 16 seasons, including three straight in Atlanta. When injuries cast some doubt upon his longevity a few years ago during his stint with the Red Sox, Sale persevered and returned to form late in his career, cementing his status as one of the all-time greats and almost certainly locking up a spot in the Hall of Fame.

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