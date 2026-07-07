Braves Provide Promising Update on Acuña, Suarez Still on the Mend

Ronald Acuña Jr. could be back with the Atlanta Braves in the near future. Manager Walt Weiss said, via MLB.com's Mark Bowman, that the right fielder could begin a rehab assignment as soon as next week.

Acuña has been missing in action since June 9 with a left hamstring strain, the same injury that put him on the injured list a month earlier. This progress lines up with the expectation that he wouldn't be back before the All-Star Break.

After he's already been on the injured list twice with the same injury, even if it was considered less severe this time, the Braves are choosing to make sure he's good and ready.

Leading up to his injury, he was starting to look more like his All-Star self. He batted .316 with a 1.195 OPS, five home runs, 10 RBIs and seven stolen bases over his last 11 games.

Braves Being Patient With Robert Suarez

While Acuña is closing in on the last stage of his recovery, the Braves are being more cautious with setup man Robert Suarez. Weiss added that he won't be back after the break, but it may come a week or two after that.

He has been on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tightness since June 26, backdated to June 23. He last appearance was on June 19. He sat out for a few days before going on the injured list due to what was described at the time as soreness and fatigue.

When healthy, he's been one of the best relievers in the game, and he may have been an All-Star otherwise. He has a 0.56 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP and four saves across 31 games.

Other News

Rowdy Tellez re-signed with the Braves on a minor league contract. He has been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he has spent most of the season.

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