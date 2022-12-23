Arizona Diamondbacks' 2023 Projected Lineup After Adding Lourdes Gurriel, Gabriel Moreno
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a big trade Friday afternoon, agreeing to send outfielder and catcher Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays for catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
The Diamondbacks have a very exciting young roster of players and hope to make a move in the National League West next season.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Diamondbacks, as of Dec. 23, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Gabriel Moreno .319/.356/.733 / Carson Kelly .211/.282/.617
1B Christian Walker .242/.327/.804
2B Ketel Marte .240/.321/.727
3B Josh Rojas .269/.349/.739
LF Corbin Carroll .260/.330/.830
CF Alek Thomas .231/.275/.619
RF Jake McCarthy .283/.342/.769
DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. .291/.343/.743
