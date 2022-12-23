Arizona Diamondbacks' 2023 Projected Lineup After Adding Lourdes Gurriel, Gabriel Moreno

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a big trade Friday, acquiring outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catcher Gabriel Moreno from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder and catcher Daulton Varsho. After adding Gurriel and Moreno, here's a look at the Diamondbacks' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Diamondbacks have a very exciting young roster of players and hope to make a move in the National League West next season.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Diamondbacks, as of Dec. 23, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Gabriel Moreno .319/.356/.733 / Carson Kelly .211/.282/.617

1B Christian Walker .242/.327/.804

2B Ketel Marte .240/.321/.727

3B Josh Rojas .269/.349/.739

LF Corbin Carroll .260/.330/.830

CF Alek Thomas .231/.275/.619

RF Jake McCarthy .283/.342/.769

DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. .291/.343/.743

