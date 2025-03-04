Baltimore Orioles Former All-Star Off to Slow Start in Spring Training
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is off to a slow start in spring training, as he's just 1-for-13 at the plate.
Of course, it's a very small sample size and it can all turn around soon, but it's still noteworthy because the Orioles are counting on Mullins a great deal this year after they lost Anthony Santander in free agency.
Mullins, 30, is a former All-Star (2021), who has 86 career homers and 278 RBI. He hit a career-high 30 homers back in 2021, also stealing 30 bases that year, but he's regressed in each year since.
In 2022, he posted a 4.0 WAR, then 2.8 and 2.6 in subsequent years. He hit just .234 last season with 18 homers and 54 RBI. The Orioles finished second in the American League East and lost to the Kansas City Royals in the wild card round. After losing Santander and ace pitcher Corbin Burnes this offseason, some pundits expect the Orioles to regress in a loaded American League East.
A positive year from Mullins could go a long toward quelling those concerns.
But it's not just Mullins: The Orioles also need a positive year of development from former top prospect Jackson Holliday and a solid year on the mound from 41-year-old Charlie Morton, who was signed this offseason.
The O's also signed veteran outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who is coming off a 30-homer season in Boston last season. They need him to stay healthy, as he's dealt with injury issues over the last few years.
Opening Day is March 27.
