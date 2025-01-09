Baltimore Orioles to Put Out Incredible Bobblehead Pair This May at Camden Yards
The Baltimore Orioles put out their promotional calendar for the 2025 season on Wednesday and there's a pair of bobbleheads that will catch fans eyes early in the month of May.
According to the team, they will be giving away a Colton Cowser bobblehead on May 2nd and a Gunnar Henderson bobblehead on May 4th. This will be a part of "Star Wars Weekend" at Camden Yards. These figure to be highly collectible.
The other bobbleheads are:
COLTON COWSER( May 2) and GUNNAR HENDERSON( May 4) as part of Star Wars Weekend
The 24-year-old Cowser became a huge part of what the Orioles do in 2024, hitting .242 with 24 homers over 153 games. He had 69 RBI and helped the Orioles get to the American League Wild Card Series, where they were beaten by the Kansas City Royals in two games.
Henderson, who is still just 23, had an incredible year as well for Baltimore, hitting .281 with 37 homers and 92 RBI. He stole 21 bases and had an on-base percentage of .364. Hitting at the top of the order, Henderson is one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball already. An All-Star this season, he produced a 9.1 WAR and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting.
He finished behind Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals) and Juan Soto (Yankees).
