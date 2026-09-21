Where the Blue Jays Stand in A.L. Wild-Card Race Ahead of Final Regular Season Week

The Toronto Blue Jays did themselves no favors after a disappointing week. They lost a winnable home series to the Detroit Tigers and lost two of three to the Texas Rangers. With an opportunity to gain ground in the American League wild-card standings, but Toronto failed to seize it.

Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano were underwhelming in their biggest starts of the year. The defense was lackluster, and the offense was quiet on Friday and Saturday. Thankfully, the Blue Jays won 7-2 on Sunday, but it was a wasted opportunity.

The regular season concludes this week. The Blue Jays will play a three-game series in Baltimore before returning home to face the Cincinnati Reds. Let's take a look at Toronto's playoff odds before the final week of the regular season.

Blue Jays Playoff Odds Take a Massive HHit

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the week, the Blue Jays are 77-79 after a 2-4 week. The Chicago White Sox (80-76) hold the final wild-card spot and lead Toronto by three games. The Houston Astros (77-79) are tied with the Blue Jays.

One week ago, Toronto's playoff odds were at 43.1 percent. Now, they've dropped to 3.7 percent, according to FanGraphs. That is a significant drop-off, meaning it will take a miracle for the Blue Jays to clinch a playoff berth.

Unlike the other teams in the playoff mix, Toronto's only postseason path is through the wild card. They cannot win the division, so the path is even tougher. It doesn't help when Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are dealing with injuries. It's been a common theme this season.

Injuries are a major reason why Toronto is in this situation. The Blue Jays had mountain-high expectations after an unforgettable 2025 season, but long injured list stints and an inconsistent offense have plagued the team. Toronto never reached its full potential, and they will likely miss the postseason because of it.

What Has to Happen This Week?

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, the Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on a miracle. They likely have to win all six games this week to be 83-79. They don't have the tiebreaker over the White Sox, so Chicago would have to finish 2-4 if Toronto wins all six games.

The White Sox will play the Kansas City Royals and the Colorado Rockies this week. The Rangers and Astros could come into play, but it seems only one of those teams will get in. Regardless, the Blue Jays need significant help this week.