Trey Yesavage Shares Insight Ahead of Potential Blue Jays Return This Weekend

If the Toronto Blue Jays are currently lacking reinforcements in one area, it is the starting rotation, and not because they are underperforming like the offense, but because injuries have completely dismantled this pitching staff.

That said, if all goes well, they will welcome back with open arms Trey Yesavage, who has been sitting on the dreaded injured list again for the last six weeks after he suffered a knee injury at the beginning of August against the Houston Astros, which did require surgery.

SportsNet baseball columnist Shi Davidi shared a small tidbit of his conversation with Yesavage regarding whether he is ready to return to the game after his rehab outing in Buffalo on Tuesday.

"It's up to people who are higher up than me and make decisions," he said. "But I think I'm ready to go and take some stress off the bullpen," said Yesavage.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) throws a pitch against the Yankees. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week, while pitching for the Bisons, he couldn't make it out of the first inning. However, this doesn't carry as much significance as it would in the majors. There was a crucial defensive play that should have been made but wasn't. If he feels good enough to continue, the team might just take his word for it.

In his rehab game, Yesavage threw 34 pitches, so it seems safe to say that he would go around 45-50 the next time out. He is set to throw a bullpen in Texas, and next steps will be announced after that is over.

How Yesavage’s Return Immediately Impacts This Team in a Positive Way

Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) pitches to the White Sox. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to truly comprehend that the Blue Jays are even in playoff contention this season, as the team has been barely held together with pieces and glue. Had it not been for a very overworked bullpen, Toronto would be 10 games back of the final wild-card spot, not 1.5.

Right now, the Jays have Dylan Cease, who has been nails, Jose Soriano, just acquired at the deadline, and a 42-year-old Max Scherzer sporting the rotation. Originally, there was hope that Spencer Arrighetti would step into a starter's role, but command has eluded him.

But it isn't just adding another body into the open spot that is important, but taking weight off the reliever's shoulders. A bullpen game isn't uncommon; in fact, it has become the norm and it's a pace that cannot be sustained.

Trey Yesavage said his surgically repaired knee felt "really good" during rehab outing and is ready for his next outing to be with Blue Jays.



"It's up to people that are higher up than me and make decisions," he said. "But I think I'm ready to go and take some stress off the… — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 16, 2026

Someone might argue for letting Arrighetti stay in a bulk role, but he is no longer in the circle of trust, and until otherwise, he cannot be counted on in the thick of a playoff race. If Yesavage can give the Blue Jays three or four innings, both Pete Walker and John Schneider will take it.

The team's ace (Cease) is set to take the hill for the series opener against the Texas Rangers, with Jose Soriano to follow suit on Saturday. There is a major question regarding Sunday's pitching plans, and hopefully Yesavage is that answer.