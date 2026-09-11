Blue Jays Help Build World's Northernmost Baseball Diamond

It was the NBA's Toronto Raptors that adopted "We The North" as their brand, but the Toronto Blue Jays have now given the slogan a whole new meaning.

With support from their Jays Care Foundation, the Blue Jays played a leading role in the development of a brand-new baseball diamond in Arctic Bay, Nunavut, now recognized as the northernmost diamond in the world.

The small northern Baffin Island town, with a population of just over 1,000 people, had been selected by the club as one of the 16 recipients of the 2022 Jays Care Field of Dreams program, a charitable initiative aimed at improving baseball infrastructure across Canada. The town received a $50,000 donation from the team to build the field, located nearly 2,000 miles from Toronto's Rogers Centre home. The local communities contributed the rest of the funding.

Now that the diamond has been fully developed, baseball is arriving at this remote, northern Canadian outpost. In fact, other than Canada, the only other countries with land farther north than Arctic Bay are Russia and Denmark, which owns Greenland.

Inside the Process of Building the World's Northernmost Baseball Diamond

3,200+ km from Rogers Centre to Arctic Bay – home to the world's most northern baseball diamond.

That's farther than the distance from Rogers Centre to the Dominican Republic. 🤯⚾️



See more from Jays Care’s latest diamond through Field Of Dreams made possible by @TD_Canada pic.twitter.com/2dPLZT1bgC — Jays Care Foundation (@JaysCare) September 9, 2026

As you might expect, planting a state-of-the-art ball field in the middle of a rugged terrain located as far away from Rogers Centre as the Dominican Republic was no easy task.

The distance, coupled with the lack of local diamond-building resources, meant that representatives from Ontario-based Synthetic Turf International had to travel to the community to build the field. From there, they had to contend with hilly land, trucking in gravel to level the terrain at the base of a mountain.

The project involved the installation of turf, the building of team benches, and the erection of bleachers for fans. The end result is a stunning ball diamond set amidst a remote, rocky terrain just off the coast of Baffin Bay.

Despite the distance, the passion for baseball remains strong in the country's far north. Iqaluit, the capital city of Nunavut, drew headlines last fall when a local pub, The Storehouse Bar, became a popular hotspot in the region for cheering on Toronto during its World Series run.

While the Ball Diamond project operates outside the geographic realm of the Blue Jays' typical charitable endeavors, it is in line with the Jays Care Foundation's mandate to level the playing field for children and youth in Canada through the power of baseball. The Foundation runs the Field of Dreams program each year, where towns and cities across the country apply for over $2.5 million in TD grants to help improve the local baseball infrastructure.

The Blue Jays really are Canada's team.