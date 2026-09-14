Dodgers, Yankees, More on Verge of Clinching 2026 MLB Playoff Spots
Over the last week, we saw two teams clinch spots in the 2026 Major League Baseball postseason in the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers. Over the next few days, they could be joined by a handful of other contenders.
Things are heating up around the league, to say the least. The four teams that are closest to clinching playoff spots, outside the Rays and the Brewers, are the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox.
Los Angeles Dodgers — Magic Number: 1
The Dodgers have been red-hot recently, despite the fact that they lost Shohei Ohtani to the Injured List. Los Angeles went on an eight-game winning streak before losing its last two games. Los Angeles' magic number is down to one, meaning that it will clinch a playoff spot with its next win. Or, a loss by one of the clubs competing for the last National League Wild Card spot would punch the Dodgers' ticket to the postseason.
New York Yankees — Magic Number: 1
Like Los Angeles, the Yankees' magic number is down to one as well. Unlike the Dodgers, New York didn't recently lose its best player to the Injured List, though. On the other hand, the Yankees got their best player back into the lineup with Aaron Judge returning from the Injured List. New York is sitting at 86-63 and is in the driver's seat for the top American League Wild Card spot. The Yankees' magic number for a playoff berth in general is down to one. New York's magic number to land the top Wild Card spot is down to nine.
Atlanta Braves — Magic Number: 4
The Braves are inching closer and closer to a playoff spot as well. Atlanta's magic number for a playoff berth in general is down to four. That's not all, though. The Braves' magic number to win the National League East is down to seven as well. It's been major bounce-back season for the Braves. Over the next week, we could see Atlanta clinch a playoff berth and the division.
Boston Red Sox — Magic Number: 6
The biggest shocker of the 2026 MLB season. Back in June, the Red Sox were 14 games below .500. They stormed back into the contention conversation and now Boston has the third-best record in the American League in general. Boston is a legit World Series contender and should clinch a playoff spot over the next week.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com