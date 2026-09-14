Dodgers, Yankees, More on Verge of Clinching 2026 MLB Playoff Spots

Over the last week, we saw two teams clinch spots in the 2026 Major League Baseball postseason in the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers. Over the next few days, they could be joined by a handful of other contenders.

Things are heating up around the league, to say the least. The four teams that are closest to clinching playoff spots, outside the Rays and the Brewers, are the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles Dodgers — Magic Number: 1

Sep 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) pitches during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers have been red-hot recently, despite the fact that they lost Shohei Ohtani to the Injured List. Los Angeles went on an eight-game winning streak before losing its last two games. Los Angeles' magic number is down to one, meaning that it will clinch a playoff spot with its next win. Or, a loss by one of the clubs competing for the last National League Wild Card spot would punch the Dodgers' ticket to the postseason.

New York Yankees — Magic Number: 1

Sep 13, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out in the third inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Los Angeles, the Yankees' magic number is down to one as well. Unlike the Dodgers, New York didn't recently lose its best player to the Injured List, though. On the other hand, the Yankees got their best player back into the lineup with Aaron Judge returning from the Injured List. New York is sitting at 86-63 and is in the driver's seat for the top American League Wild Card spot. The Yankees' magic number for a playoff berth in general is down to one. New York's magic number to land the top Wild Card spot is down to nine.

Atlanta Braves — Magic Number: 4

Sep 12, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates hitting a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Braves are inching closer and closer to a playoff spot as well. Atlanta's magic number for a playoff berth in general is down to four. That's not all, though. The Braves' magic number to win the National League East is down to seven as well. It's been major bounce-back season for the Braves. Over the next week, we could see Atlanta clinch a playoff berth and the division.

Boston Red Sox — Magic Number: 6

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest shocker of the 2026 MLB season. Back in June, the Red Sox were 14 games below .500. They stormed back into the contention conversation and now Boston has the third-best record in the American League in general. Boston is a legit World Series contender and should clinch a playoff spot over the next week.