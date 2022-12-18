Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Justin Turner

Days after designating first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment, the Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a two-year, $22 million contract with free agent third baseman Justin Turner. After signing Turner, here's a look at the Red Sox' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Turner is expected to be the club's primary designated hitter. Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal with former Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez. With Hosmer out of the picture, top prospect Triston Casas should get a crack at becoming the club's starting first baseman. The Red also have Bobby Dalbec at the position.

As of Dec. 18, here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Red Sox in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Reese McGuire .269/.307/.677

1B Triston Casas .197/.358/.766

2B Trevor Story .238/.303/.737

3B Rafael Devers .295/.358/.879

SS Christian Arroyo .286/.322/.736

LF Masataka Yoshida (Rookie)

CF Enrique Hernandez .222/.291/.629

RF Alex Verdugo .280/.328/.732

DH Justin Turner .278/.350/.788

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

