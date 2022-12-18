Boston Red Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Justin Turner
Days after designating first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment, the Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a two-year, $22 million contract with free agent third baseman Justin Turner.
Turner is expected to be the club's primary designated hitter. Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal with former Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez. With Hosmer out of the picture, top prospect Triston Casas should get a crack at becoming the club's starting first baseman. The Red also have Bobby Dalbec at the position.
As of Dec. 18, here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Red Sox in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Reese McGuire .269/.307/.677
1B Triston Casas .197/.358/.766
2B Trevor Story .238/.303/.737
3B Rafael Devers .295/.358/.879
SS Christian Arroyo .286/.322/.736
LF Masataka Yoshida (Rookie)
CF Enrique Hernandez .222/.291/.629
RF Alex Verdugo .280/.328/.732
DH Justin Turner .278/.350/.788
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Dansby Swanson
- OPINION: Carlos Correa's $350 Million Contract Will Not Age Well
- OPINION: Jed Hoyer, Cubs Made Right Decision Passing on Carlos Correa
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Re-Signing Brandon Nimmo
- San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.