Boston Red Sox Sign Former Dodger Justin Turner to Two-Year Deal

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner on a two-year, $22 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Turner, 38, is expected to primarily fill the club's designated hitter spot.
Turner, 38, is expected to primarily fill the club's designated hitter spot. Rafael Devers is expected to remain as the club's primary third baseman.

Turner played the last nine years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he was a two-time National League All-Star and 2020 World Series champion. His time with the Dodgers is over.

The Red Sox recently lost free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres nearly two weeks ago. The club also lost J.D. Martinez, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dodgers Saturday. The Dodgers and Red Sox essentially swapped Turner for Martinez, with each other.

Turner slashed .278/.350/.788 with 13 home runs and 81 RBI over 128 games in 2022.

