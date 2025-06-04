Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels' Coaches, Players Have Altercation Before Series Finale
There were fireworks on Wednesday morning at Fenway Park, even before the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels took the field for game three of their three-game set.
As shown in a recently deleted video by NESN, Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores got into a verbal altercation with multiple members of the Angels, including pitcher Tyler Anderson and some coaches.
After the fracas was over, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was seen talking to Anderson in the outfield. You can see the conclusion of the incident here, from Jamie Gatlin.
Rob Bradford of WEEI in Boston had some insight as well.
There was kerfuffle between the Angels and RedSox a little while ago with words exchanged along third base line. Seemed to start with Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson having words with RedSox coach Jose Flores. Numerous Sox players came over to that side of the field
It's unclear at this point what caused the disagreement, but we will keep you posted if more information comes out after the game. The Red Sox have dropped the first two games of the series and enter play at a disappointing 29-34 overall. After signing Alex Bregman, Aroldis Chapman and Walker Buehler this offseason, the Red Sox were supposed to be a World Series contender. They also traded for Garrett Crochet and signed him to a long-term extension.
First pitch on Wednesday is 1:35 p.m. ET as Jose Soriano pitches for the Halos against Lucas Giolito. He's gone 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA thus far.
