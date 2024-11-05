Boston Red Sox Legend Luis Tiant Added to Hall of Fame Ballot in Wake of Death
When he died at the age of 83 in October, the legendary Luis Tiant was a proud member of the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame and Hispanic Heritage Baseball Hall of Fame.
Now, a month following his death, "El Tiante" is once again up for a spot in Cooperstown.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame's Classic Baseball Era Committee released its ballot for the Class of 2025 on Monday, featuring eight players who contributed to the game prior to 1980. Tiant made the cut, alongside Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris, Tommy John and Dave Parker.
Tiant, like all the rest, had his shot to get voted into the Hall of Fame shortly after his playing days were over. He earned 30.9% of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America when he debuted on the ballot in 1988, but he never garnered that much support in his ensuing 14 years of eligibility.
Despite being considered by the Veterans Committee in 2007, the Golden Era Committee in 2011 and 2014, then the Modern Baseball Era Committee in 2017, Tiant never sniffed an induction in his lifetime.
Maybe Tiant's fate will change this time around, even though any honor he receives would be posthumous.
Tiant, who was born in Marianao, Cuba, made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Indians in 1964. After a one-year stint with the Minnesota Twins, Tiant joined the Red Sox in 1971 and remained with the club through 1978.
Following a handful of seasons with the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and California Angels, Tiant retired in 1982.
Tiant went 229-172 over the course of his big league career, posting a 3.30 ERA, 1.199 WHIP and 2,416 strikeouts with 187 complete games and 49 shutouts across 19 seasons. He won two ERA titles, reached 20 wins in four separate seasons, was named an All-Star three times and placed top-six in Cy Young voting in 1972, 1974 and 1976.
The 66.1 WAR that Tiant racked up is the second-highest by any Cuban-born player in MLB history. No other Cuban pitcher has reached 200 wins or 2,200 strikeouts, nor have they posted a career WAR above 43.9.
Perhaps Tiant's greatest moments came during his dominant 1975 postseason with the Red Sox, when he led his team to four wins with a 2.65 ERA and 1.147 WHIP. Boston ultimately fell to the Cincinnati Reds in the World Series, losing Game 7 by one run and costing Tiant a shot at earning a championship ring.
Tiant ranks fifth in Red Sox history in wins and pitching WAR, on top of ranking seventh in strikeouts.
The results of the Classic Baseball Era Committee's vote will be unveiled Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on MLB Network.
