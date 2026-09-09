Milwaukee Brewers' Chase for Franchise Wins Record Heats Up

The Milwaukee Brewers are officially on history watch.

On Tuesday night, the Brewers took down the Chicago Cubs to earn their 90th win of the season so far. Milwaukee is the first team in Major League Baseball to reach the 90-win threshold. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the team that's closest to Milwaukee right now with 88 wins. Then, it's the Tampa Bay Rays with 86.

All in all, Milwaukee is outpacing the rest of the league — which was also the case last year. One of the biggest stories around Milwaukee down the stretch was the Brewers' chase for a new franchise record in wins. It was talked about left and right down the stretch and Milwaukee ended up winning 97 games, which did set the franchise mark.

Now, Milwaukee has 16 games left and a chance to make history again. For the Brewers to tie the franchise wins record, they would have to go 7-9 in their final 16 games. For Milwaukee to set a new mark, it would have to go .500 — or better — down the stretch. If the Brewers simply go 8-8 down the stretch, they will set a new franchise record for wins in a season with 98. If the Brewers go 9-7 down the stretch, that would give Milwaukee 99 wins on the season.

The Brewers Can Make More History

Aug 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big number to watch is 100. If the Brewers finish off the 2026 season by going 10-6 — or better — they will reach 100 wins in a season for the first time in franchise history. How about that?

We've see the Brewers dominate in the regular season for years at this point. The Brewers have a nine-game lead in the National League Central and are about to win their fourth straight division title. While this is the case, somehow Milwaukee hasn't reached triple digits just yet. That could change very soon.

Milwaukee has one more game against the Cubs after winning the first two of a three-game series against Chicago. After the Cubs series, the Brewers have matchups coming up against the Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals. Eight wins will give the Brewers more history and 10 will put Milwaukee into the century mark.

It's been another special season for the Brewers, to say the least. This team is built for a deep run as well. There should be a lot of positive things coming for Milwaukee.