Why the 2026 Brewers Can Make a Deep October Run

Despite low expectations from many across Major League Baseball coming into the 2026 campaign, the Milwaukee Brewers have had a special season, to say the least.

Milwaukee has one more game left in the regular season against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The Brewers already have won the season series against their National League Central rival. Milwaukee has won eight out of 12 games against the Cubs so far this season with one more contest to go. Plus, the Brewers have a commanding nine-game lead over the Cubs in the division.

Entering the 2026 season, there were many who thought this was finally going to be the year that the Cubs overtook Milwaukee in the standings. They were the same people who said the same thing last year after the Cubs got Kyle Tucker. This year, the Cubs got Alex Bregman and then acquired Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman before the trade deadline. Plus, let's not forget that Chicago has the likely NL Most Valuable Player in Pete Crow-Armstrong. It doesn't matter, though. The Brewers are the best team in the National League Central and have the best record in baseball overall.

No matter what, the Brewers just find ways to win games. It doesn't seem to matter who gets injured. It doesn't matter if the Brewers fall behind early. Milwaukee simply finds a way through. It's a testament to the group this club has. Tuesday was a perfect example. In the ninth inning, Jackson Chourio blasted a two-run homer with the Brewers' back up against the wall to knot the score at three. Then, Luis Lara won the game for Milwaukee with a 10th-inning walk-off single to left field.

LUIS LARA WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/43oRP4oiuw — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2026

The Brewers Have A Special Roster

Sep 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Luis Lara (18) is all smiles after hitting a game winning hit against the Chicago Cubs in the then inning at American Family Field. Final Milwaukee Brewers 4, Chicago Cubs 3. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a special night in a season full of them. After the game, Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski, who got the start on Tuesday, was asked about the club and he unsurprisingly had some lofty praise.

"It's awesome," Misiorowski said about the team's ability to come back late and win games. "It's nothing short of electric. It's everything I can ask for in teammates. Of course it was Lara too. Air Lara."

“It’s everything I can ask for in teammates,” Jacob Misiorowski says of the 2026 Brewers. pic.twitter.com/1HtbuU0aGu — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) September 9, 2026

When it comes to Milwaukee, it's not all about one guy. The Brewers have had success thanks to the sum of the parts, rather than one piece. Of course, Misiorowski gets more buzz than most. He has been the best pitcher in baseball this year. But, again, it's not just one guy. If it were, then the Brewers wouldn't have 90 wins right now and a real chance of breaking the franchise record for wins in a season for the second straight year.

Misiorowski isn't wrong at all. There really isn't anything else Brewers fans could ask for out of this team. They have been great and have a chance of making a really deep run.