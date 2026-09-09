Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Suffers Setback, Could Go on Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup on Wednesday was revealed with two surprises, as both Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman were absent.

Ohtani, who missed Tuesday's game after returning from a four-game absence on Monday, was expected to be in the lineup.

Manager Dave Roberts went as far to say after Tuesday's game, "He'll be in there tomorrow."

On Wednesday, Roberts explained Ohtani's surprise omission from the lineup, saying he hasn't "totally recovered" from Monday's game and "didn't feel great" after a swing.

Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani hasn’t “totally recovered” from Monday, which is why he’s off tonight



He said there was a swing that night that “didn’t feel great” — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 9, 2026

Roberts said Ohtani will be off on Wednesday and then the team will "huddle up" to determine his next steps.

He added a stint on the injured list is on the table.

An IL stint is on the table, Dave Roberts said. https://t.co/vFY96qrYqe — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 9, 2026

When Ohtani was surprisingly out of Tuesday's lineup after returning for one game on Monday, Roberts explained the team would look to potentially get him more days off over the final few weeks of the regular season.

“Talking to the training staff, it’s more the thought of, ‘Let’s build him up slowly,'” Roberts said. “So I think a day here or there is not the worst thing, to make sure overall that his body feels as close to 100% as possible.”

Him being out on consecutive days, with an off day on Thursday, appeared to signal bad news.

Since restarting his throwing program on Aug. 8 — one that has since been shut down — Ohtani is hitting just .198 with four home runs, 10 RBIs and an OPS of .689 across 24 games.

Why is Freddie Freeman Not Playing for Dodgers on Wednesday?

As for Freeman, he was the team's designated hitter on Tuesday with Ohtani out as the team wants to manage his load over the last couple weeks of the regular season. However, him sitting on Wednesday — ahead of a day off on Thursday and after already missing a game this homestand — raised some eyebrows.

Roberts said he's dealing with some right knee discomfort.

However, he said a stint on the IL is "absolutely not" on the table for Freeman.

Freddie Freeman’s right knee is bothering him, Dave Roberts said. That’s why he DH’ed last night and is off tonight. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 9, 2026

Freeman is mired in a 1-for-18 slump over his last five games. He's gone 0-for-7 against the Reds this series.

Here's the Dodgers lineup without Ohtani and Freeman as LA goes for the sweep against the Reds:

Tommy Edman, CF Will Smith, DH Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Hunter Feduccia, C Alex Freeland, 2B Kiké Hernández, 1B

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