Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday

According to a report from Marino Pepen, the Chicago Cubs are very interested in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Per Pepen, the Cubs have yet to submit an official contract offer to Bogaerts, but are expected to do so soon at the winter meetings in San Diego.

Pepen tweeted, "CONFIRMADO: Los #Cubs están muy interesados en Xander Bogaerts. HOY: Aún no han presentado oferta, se espera lo hagan en las próximas horas… #MLBMore."

The tweet, written in Spanish, translates to, "CONFIRMED: The #Cubs are very interested in Xander Bogaerts. TODAY: They have not yet submitted an offer, they are expected to do so in the next few hours..."

Bogaerts, 30, is a four-time American League All-Star, two-time World Series champion, and five-time Silver Slugger. Over his first ten big league seasons, Bogaerts has a career .292 Batting Average, .356 On Base Percentage and .833 OPS, to go with 156 home runs and 683 RBI.

The Cubs have been rumored to have interest in a number of free agent shortstops, despite already having promising youngsters Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal already under contract, up through 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Bogaerts has received interest from a number other clubs.

