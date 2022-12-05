Skip to main content
Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday

Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday

The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.

According to a report from Marino Pepen, the Chicago Cubs are very interested in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Per Pepen, the Cubs have yet to submit an official contract offer to Bogaerts, but are expected to do so soon at the winter meetings in San Diego.

Pepen tweeted, "CONFIRMADO: Los #Cubs están muy interesados en Xander Bogaerts. HOY: Aún no han presentado oferta, se espera lo hagan en las próximas horas… #MLBMore."

The tweet, written in Spanish, translates to, "CONFIRMED: The #Cubs are very interested in Xander Bogaerts. TODAY: They have not yet submitted an offer, they are expected to do so in the next few hours..."

Bogaerts, 30, is a four-time American League All-Star, two-time World Series champion, and five-time Silver Slugger. Over his first ten big league seasons, Bogaerts has a career .292 Batting Average, .356 On Base Percentage and .833 OPS, to go with 156 home runs and 683 RBI.

The Cubs have been rumored to have interest in a number of free agent shortstops, despite already having promising youngsters Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal already under contract, up through 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Bogaerts has received interest from a number other clubs.

MLB Offseason Coverage:

USATSI_19181652_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19262125_168388303_lowres
News

Hot Stove: Mets Owner Steve Cohen Followed Justin Verlander on Twitter

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19050682_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves Reportedly Close to Acquiring Oakland Athletics Catcher

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18583255_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stephenie LaGrossa Interviews Little League Star Nephew Philipp LaGrossa

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19554251_168388303_lowres
News

Deion Sanders Becomes First MLB Player to Coach Colorado Buffaloes Football

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19215227_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly in the Mix for Dansby Swanson

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19215160_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Cubs Showing 'Active Interest' in Dansby Swanson

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19116450_168388303_lowres
News

Pirates Listening in on Trade Offers After Bryan Reynolds Requests Trade

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19267188_168388303_lowres
News

Hot Stove: Aaron Judge Expected to Land 9-Year Contract from Winning Bidder

By Jack Vita