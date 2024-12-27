Chicago White Sox Fans Listed as One of Most "Aggrieved" in All of Baseball
Over the last two seasons, the Chicago White Sox have completely torn down their roster to the studs. The White Sox last made the playoffs in 2021 but beginning in 2023 they either traded or let walk each of the following:
Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Reynaldo Lopez, Liam Hendriks, Joe Kelly, Aaron Bummer, Gregory Santos, Garrett Crochet, Erick Fedde, Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Jose Abreu, Tommy Pham, Paul Dejong and Jake Burger.
Furthermore, the White Sox have gone through three managers since making the playoffs in 2021 with Tony La Russa, Pedro Grifol and now Will Venable. Chicago is coming off the worst season in the Modern Era, going 41-121 in 2024.
As a result of all this turmoil (and the lack of hope accompanying it), the White Sox were ranked as the No. 3 most "aggrieved" fanbase by ESPN.
Since winning the World Series in 2005, the White Sox have just three playoff appearances. This is a new level of rock bottom, however, and remarkably, they might be just as bad in 2025.
Indeed, while GM Chris Getz seemed to do well in the Garrett Crochet trade, that now means the two best players from the 2024 team are gone -- Crochet and Erick Fedde (traded at the deadline), who combined for 8.8 WAR. The rest of the team combined for minus-2.2 WAR. Luis Robert Jr., the team's third-best player, might be next to go, although Chicago would be trading low on him coming off a bad season. On top of all that, the new anti-tanking draft rules mean the White Sox will be drafting 10th instead of No. 1 overall in July. Light at the end of the tunnel? The White Sox aren't even in the tunnel yet.
Only the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels ranked higher on the list than White Sox fans. Furthermore, the article didn't even mention the notion that the White Sox might be up for sale. While that will make some fans happy, there's always a degree of uncertainty when new ownership actually comes in.
