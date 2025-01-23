Hall of Famer Frank Thomas Reacts to Death of Former Manager on Social Media
Former Chicago White Sox manager Jeff Torborg died over the weekend at the age of 83 years old.
Following his passing, former Sox star and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas put out a heartwarming post on "X:"
RIP Jeff Torborg! You were my first big league manager and I enjoyed playing for you. You gave me a chance to shine right away and I’m very thankful. God Bless the Torborg family. There such great people who I got to know over the years.
Torborg spent 11 years as a big-league manager across five different organizations. He captained the Cleveland Indians, White Sox, New York Mets, Montreal Expos and Florida Marlins. He had a career record of 634-718 but led the White Sox to a 94-68 record in 1990.
For his efforts that season, he was named the American League Manager of the Year. He finished sixth for the same award in 1991, when the White Sox went 87-75.
Unfortunately, with a smaller playoff system back then, neither White Sox team made the playoffs.
As for Thomas, he spent 19 years in the big leagues with the White Sox, Oakland Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays. A lifetime .301 hitter, he was a five-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion and a two-time MVP. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Thomas had 521 career home runs and 1704 RBI. He carried a .419 on-base percentage.
The White Sox will likely honor Torborg during the 2025 season. We'll let you know if and when those plans are made available.
