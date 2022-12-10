Skip to main content
Chris Bassitt Posts Instagram Story in Philadelphia, Draws Speculation

Chris Bassitt posted an Instagram story Friday afternoon, in which he appeared to be in the city of Philadelphia.
Days after the Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent Taijuan Walker, another free agent pitcher appears to be visiting the city of Philadelphia.

CBS3 Philadelphia sports anchor Pat Gallen took a screen shot of an Instagram story posted by free agent pitcher Chris Bassitt Friday afternoon.

Naturally, Twitter reacted, and rumors swirled. Less than two hours later, Bassitt responded to the rumors and speculation, posting a statement to his Instagram story that reads, 'Out of respect to all teams, me or my agency would never and will never "leak" who I am talking to or not talking to. This is between me and them. God bless all of y'all.'

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not Bassitt is indeed in Philadelphia at this time, or even if he has engaged in negotiations with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies currently have just four starting pitchers on their active roster. The club could certainly add another before Opening Day, unless they plan to promote a minor leaguer for the fifth spot in the rotation.

