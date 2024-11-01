Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Declines Option, Becomes Intriguing Free Agent
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez has declined his player option and will enter the free agent market. Fellow pitcher Jakob Junis has done the same.
Charlie Goldsmith, who covers the team, had the information on social media.
The 34-year-old Martinez had a player option for $12 million. He's undoubtedly declining that because he's in search of a multi-year deal that will be more lucrative.
While not known at this moment if money is the only motivation for Martinez, it's also possible that Martinez is seeking an opportunity to become a more regular starter. He made 42 appearances this past season for Cincinnati, but only 16 of those were starts. He went 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA, striking out 116 batters in 142.1 innings.
Martinez is a seven-year veteran who has pitched for the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and Reds. He made his major league debut in 2014 with the Rangers, staying there until 2017. He then went to Japan for four seasons before resurfacing with the Padres in 2022.
The Reds will still have a chance to bring back Martinez, although it will take a bigger financial commitment - and perhaps a bigger commitment in role. Cincinnati has pitchers like Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott as rotation options, but they have room in the rotation and have dealt with injuries to both Greene and Lodolo over the last few years.
Cincinnati finished 77-85 this past season and fired manager David Bell. They have hired future Hall of Famer Terry Francona for the job.
They haven't been to the playoffs since 2020.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.