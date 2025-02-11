Detroit Tigers Reportedly Expressing Interest in Justin Turner as Alex Bregman Backup
The Detroit Tigers are still in the hunt for Alex Bregman, but the front office is apparently eyeing alternatives in case they don't land the All-Star third baseman.
According to The Athletic's Patrick Mooney and Ken Rosenthal, the Tigers have expressed interest in free agent slugger Justin Turner. The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox, two other teams involved in the Bregman sweepstakes, have also been linked to Turner.
There isn't currently a clear opening for either Bregman or Turner in Detroit's lineup, in spite of their supposed interest.
Gleyber Torres, who inked a one-year deal with the Tigers in December, is set to take over as their primary second baseman. That will push Colt Keith to first base and Spencer Torkelson to the bench – or the minors.
The highly-paid Javier Báez and top prospect Jace Jung, plus utility men Andy Ibáñez and Zach McKinstry, are in line to rotate in the left side of the infield.
Bregman is a Gold Glove third baseman who could see action at second base as well. Turner, on the other hand, has been playing first and third base far less often over the past few years, spending more time at designated hitter.
Turner would cost far less than Bregman, though, since he would presumably sign a straightforward one-year deal for the third consecutive season.
Across 139 games with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners in 2024, Turner hit .259 with 11 home runs, 55 RBI, a .737 OPS and a 1.5 WAR. Turner hit .276 with 23 home runs, 96 RBI, an .800 OPS and a 2.1 WAR the prior season with the Red Sox.
Turner made two All-Star appearances across his nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He turned 40 years old in November.
The Tigers will start full-squad workouts at spring training next Monday, but they could always add a bat after camp gets started if it's clear that another move is necessary.
