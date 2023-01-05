Could Milwaukee Brewers Trade Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff Soon?

After signing free agent Wade Miley and trading for Bryse Wilson, could the Milwaukee Brewers soon be trading a starting pitcher? The Brewers have received calls from teams about Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes.

The Milwaukee Brewers added two more starting pitching options Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year $3.5 million contract with free agent left-handed pitcher Wade Miley, and trading for right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash.

It's interesting that the Brewers are adding two more starting pitching options to an already strong rotation. Could these moves be a precursor to the Brewers trading either Corbin Burnes or Brandon Woodruff, or both?

Last month, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Brewers were receiving calls on Burnes, Woodruff and shortstop Willy Adames. Some around the sport believe that the Brewers are entering a rebuild, after executive David Stearns stepped down last fall, and the club traded Josh Hader prior to the trade deadline.

The Brewers have not expressed interest in trading Woodruff, Burnes or Adames, but that hasn't stopped teams from asking about potential trades involving the players.

All three players are under club control for the next two years, before becoming free agents after the 2024 season.

Both Burnes and Woodruff would command a very strong return in a potential trade. It seems more likely, however, that the Brewers see how things go in the first half of the season in a rather weak National League Central division and revisit trade options at the deadline. If the Brewers are out of the race, perhaps new president of baseball operations Matt Arnold will shop one or both of them in July.

It will be interesting to see how things develop in Milwaukee. In 2022, the Brewers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

