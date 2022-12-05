Could New York Yankees' Trade for Bryan Reynolds be in the Works?

The New York Yankees have their eye on an outfielder, and his name isn't Aaron Judge.

Of course, the Yankees remain engaged in contract negotiations with the 2022 American League MVP, but the Yankees are now reportedly in the mix to trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, according to Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey.

Mackey tweeted Sunday evening that according to an industry source, the Yankees are 'very much' in on Reynolds.

Mackey reported Saturday that the Pirates outfielder had requested the club to trade him.

Even if the Yankees do re-sign Judge, left field will still be a question for the club.

Reynolds, 27, is under club control through 2025. He is owed $6.75 million in 2023.

Reynolds has a career slash line of .281/.361/.842 with 74 home runs and 239 RBI, since making his big league debut in 2019.

The Pirates received Reynolds and Kyle Crick, along with $500,000 of international bonus slot money from the San Fransisco Giants in exchange for Andrew McCutchen and cash considerations in January 2018.

