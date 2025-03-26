Detroit Tigers Make Dramatic Change to Look of Comerica Park
The Detroit Tigers have made a dramatic change to the look of Comerica Park, removing the dirt strip between the pitchers mound and home plate.
Former Tigers farmhand and current podcast host Ben Verlander posted a picture of the development on social media, saying that the Tigers were the last team to feature the look.
The change is a knock to those who like baseball uniqueness and those who value baseball nostalgia. It likely doesn't affect the game too much, other than ground balls up the middle will be slowed down slightly and it could be easier to bunt for hits as the ball deadens in front of the plate.
The Tigers are coming off a season in which they surprised the league, finishing third in the American League Central and advancing to the playoffs. Detroit knocked off the American League West champion Houston Astros in the wild card round of the playoffs before faltering against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.
The Tigers figure to be a strong contender again this season, as they now have playoff experience under their belt. They also have the reigning American League Cy Young winner in Tarik Skubal and went out and added Gleyber Torres, formerly of the New York Yankees.
Furthermore, Detroit went out and added right-hander Jack Flaherty in free agency and they are promoting top prospect Jackson Jobe to the Opening Day roster.
The Tigers will open play on Thursday as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the World Champion Dodgers.
