Dodgers-Brewers NLCS: Major Questions for Both Teams After Game 2

The National League Championship Series is in full swing and will shift to Los Angeles with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday.

The series kicked off on Sunday with the Milwaukee Brewers coming out on top in Game 1, 2-1. On Monday, Milwaukee came out on top once again, 7-4. Now, the Brewers have a commanding two-game lead and a day off on Tuesday.

So far, the 2026 NLCS has been all Milwaukee, which is the exact opposite of last year when the Dodgers swept the Brewers in four games. But despite the fact that the Brewers currently have the lead, the series isn't over and there are question marks hanging over both clubs.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Will Shohei Ohtani Actually Be Benched?

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the two-way Dodgers superstar struggling at the plate, The Athletic's Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal reported that Los Angeles is considering benching Ohtani. If that were to happen, rookie Josue De Paula is a "top candidate" to replace him in the lineup.

"According to a team source, if the Dodgers elect to sit Ohtani, who has dealt with injury concerns this season, rookie Josue De Paula would be the top candidate to take his place as designated hitter in the starting lineup," Woo and Rosenthal wrote. The source spoke anonymously so as to freely discuss the potential decision."

Ohtani is batting .150 in the playoffs so far (3-for-20) with zero homers and zero RBIs in six games. For Los Angeles, Game 3 is going to be massive. Only one team in MLB history has ever come back after falling into a three-game deficit. A loss on Wednesday would bring Los Angeles' odds of advancing close to zero.

Milwaukee Brewers: Can The Back Of The Rotation Hold Up?

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson are Milwaukee's top two starters. While not perfect, they took care of business in Games 1 and 2. Now, Milwaukee will turn to Robert Gasser and Dustin May in Games 3 and 4. Both are obviously good and have done well in the postseason so far. May even pitched in Game 2 out of the bullpen and tossed a clean inning. But can they hold the Dodgers off the board and keep it close until the bullpen comes in?

If Milwaukee can win either of the next two games, it will have a very good chance of advancing. Game 5 would seemingly be started by Misiorowski and Henderson in Game 6. So, if the Brewers can snag a win in Game 3 or Game 4 with Gasser or May on the hill and get back to Misiorowski, they'll be in a great position. It all comes down to whether Gasser or May can steal a game, though.