What Brewers Have Planned for Robert Gasser in NLCS vs. Dodgers
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The Milwaukee Brewers are set to begin their second straight NLCS on Sunday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers come to town for the first two games of the series. Milwaukee was swept by the Dodgers last year in the NLCS and Los Angeles went on to win its second straight World Series title.
The Brewers have home field advantage in the first two games, but things could get tough when the series shifts to Los Angeles. Left-hander Robert Gasser drew the start in Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres and helped Milwaukee advance.
Adam McCalvy of MLB.com shared what the plan for Gasser is in the NLCS, as well as what Gasser told him about the advice he received before Game 4.
Robert Gasser could start in L.A.
Gasser certainly took the advice he received to heart in Game 4, allowing just one run over four innings before turning things over to Aaron Ashby. That could set him up well for more success against the Dodgers in the NLCS.
This means he will likely start Game 3 or Game 4 on the road against the Dodgers. Milwaukee will most likely start the series with Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson in the first two games at home, but once the series shifts to Los Angeles, Gasser will get another shot to prove himself as a solid postseason pitcher.
The 27-year-old left-hander had a solid 2026 season, going 5-5 in 21 starts with a 3.87 ERA over 109 1/3 innings pitched. He also recorded 103 strikeouts.
He managed to keep a strong Padres lineup at bay for four innings, and he'll have a chance to replicate that success against an even stronger opponent in the Dodgers.
But the Brewers clearly trust him enough to face powerful opponents, especially on the road, and he'll have yet another opportunity to show what he's made of in the NLCS.
Gasser was acquired from the Padres in the Josh Hader deal in 2022, a deal that now has worked out quite well for the Brewers, so it will be interesting to see what he can do against the Dodgers when he faces them on the road in the NLCS.
The Brewers will hope for a little redemption after last year's showing in the NLCS against the back-to-back World Series champions. The Brewers have a strong pitching staff, so they could have a chance to take down the Dodgers.
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Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow bishopcurtis5