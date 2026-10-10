Jacob Misiorowski's History vs. Dodgers Gives Brewers Game 1 Hope

The Milwaukee Brewers have confirmed the obvious. Righty flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski will get the ball in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is already a different play than at this point last year. In the 2025 NLCS, the Brewers' rotation was led by Freddy Peralta and then everything else was up in the air. Misiorowski did pitch in the 2025 NLCS, but it was in Game 3. This year, he's the guy who is going to set the tone for Milwaukee.

Turning up the heat in Game 1 🔥#WinOurWay pic.twitter.com/68xXdtF7QB — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 10, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski Has Had Success vs. The Dodgers

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The series will begin on Sunday. Beforehand, let's take a look back at all of Misiorowski's appearances against the Dodgers in his young career, up to this point.

July 8, 2025

This was Misiorowski's first appearance against the Dodgers in his career. The righty took the hill against the juggernaut Dodgers in just the fifth start of his big league career and earned a win. The righty pitched six innings against the Dodgers on this day and allowed just one run while striking out 12.

October 16, 2025

This was Game 3 of the 2025 National League Championship Series. The righty took the hill and got the loss, despite a solid showing. He pitched five innings and allowed just one run while striking out nine. It was hard to ask for much more from the then-rookie, especially after finishing the regular season on a low note.

August 15, 2026

Misiorowski made just one start against the Dodgers in the 2026 regular season. In that outing, Misiorowski unsurprisingly was very good. He pitched six innings and allowed one run to go along with six strikeouts, while earning the win.

Overall Numbers

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers are a team that Misiorowski knows well. He's in just the second big league season of his career, and yet he has faced off against Los Angeles three times. In total, the righty has tossed 17 innings against the Dodgers over that stretch and has logged a 1.59 ERA to go along with 27 strikeouts.

The NLCS is going to be a good matchup between two elite World Series contenders. Both have pitching as a strength. In just Game 1, we'll see Misiorowski face off against two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. It's going to be electric and all begins on Sunday. Last year, the Dodgers came out on top. This year, the Brewers are significantly better than they were in 2025.