NLCS Game 2/ALCS Game 1: One Big Takeaway From Each Winner

Both championship series are in full swing. The Milwaukee Brewers rode clutch hitting and a historic bullpen performance to take a 2-0 lead. The Cleveland Guardians got another big night from José Ramírez to cap a late-inning surge for their fourth consecutive win.

Here are the takeaways from each game.

William Contreras and Brewers Bullpen Dominating This Postseason

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) reacts while running after hitting an RBI single against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart (not pictured) during the sixth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In future seasons, they will call this the "William Contreras Game" in Milwaukee. Contreras finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate, with all three of his hits either tying or giving the Brewers a lead. His sixth-inning single off Brock Stewart would be the game's decisive knock.

The Brewers' starting catcher has been excellent this postseason. After six games, he's 9-for-23 at the plate (.391 average) with three home runs and five RBI. Contreras had two homers and five runs driven in for his first 18 postseason games.

The Brewers had struggled to hit with runners in scoring position. That was not the case in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers. Milwaukee went 6-for-15 in such situations. That allowed them to score seven runs and grab their first lead of three runs in the postseason.

The Brewers bullpen was dominant. They finished the night by retiring all 15 batters they faced, with seven of them via strikeout. Dustin May got some revenge against his former team and key trade deadline pickup Jojo Romero got the win. The duo of Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby got the final nine outs of the game.

Now the Brewers are in control of the series as the two teams head to Los Angeles. It's a stark contrast to how the series went just one year ago, when the Dodgers swept the Brewers rather easily. Milwaukee only scored four runs in four games last year, fewer than the total they scored tonight.

Guardians Star José Ramírez Continues Postseason Hot Streak

Oct 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) runs the bases against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game one of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians have won four straight postseason games. The common theme has been José Ramírez's performance at the plate. Ramírez went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Cleveland fell behind 2-0 to Drew Rasmussen, who dominated the Yankees in his ALDS start. However, that would not be the same in this game. Chase DeLauter and Patrick Bailey homered off the Rays ace to even up the game.

A single by Ramírez, followed by a DeLauter double, put Nathaniel Lowe in prime position to deliver a game-changing hit. Lowe did just that, as his two-run single put Cleveland up for good on the night.

The ninth inning was more of the same. Ramírez singled home a run to push the lead to two. Jo Adell, another trade deadline pickup, delivered the knockout punch with a two-run double to double that lead.

The Guardians have scored seven or more runs three times in their current winning streak. It's helped that Ramírez has caught fire at the plate. He has eight hits in his last four games, including three multi-hit games. Cleveland's superstar third baseman is on a heater, which means the Guardians have a chance to win it all.