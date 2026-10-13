One Brewers Player No One Is Talking About (But Should) After NLCS Game 2

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Brewers gave themselves a commanding two-game lead in the National League Championship Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the series isn't over yet, the Brewers are now just two wins away from advancing to the World Series to take on either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Cleveland Guardians. The Brewers' run in the postseason has been impressive so far, to say the least. Milwaukee took down the then-red-hot San Diego Padres in four games and now has won two straight against Los Angeles. The Brewers are 5-1 in the playoffs so far and one guy who likely hasn't gotten the credit he has deserved is veteran slugger Christian Yelich.

Guys like William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, Jacob Misiorowski and the bullpen in general have been talked about left and right, but Yelich has been quietly awesome all postseason so far.

The Brewers Captain Is Thriving

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to first after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 12, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yelich had a tough 2026 regular season. There's no denying that. He slashed .235/.315/.378 and had the lowest OPS of his career (.692). Yelich bashed 12 home runs and drove 59 runs and saw his WAR drop from 3.0 in 2025, down to 0.1 in 2026. It was a tough season, but we've seen vintage Yelich in the playoffs.

In five games played, Yelich has slashed .368/.455/.421 with an .876 OPS, three RBIs, two stolen bases, two walks, one double and two runs scored. On Monday, Yelich went 2-for-5 at the plate and drove in two of the Brewers' seven runs.

When the playoffs began, there was no way to know what the Brewers were going to get out of Yelich after a difficult regular season. But Milwaukee stuck by its captain and he has given the club everything it could've hoped for. Last year, Yelich was significantly better in the regular season, but actually struggled in the playoffs. He slashed .182/.289/.212 without a homer or RBI in nine games. Last year, the Brewers were swept in four games in the NLCS by the Dodgers. This year, they have a two-game lead after two games. Yelich doesn't even have to lead the offense at this point, but the fact that he is playing as well as he is, takes the offense to another level.

The Brewers' offense is firing on all cylinders, the bullpen has been incredible and the starters are keeping Milwaukee in games. It's going to be hard for anyone to beat them when they're playing like this.