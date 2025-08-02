Dodgers' Legend Clayton Kershaw Turns in Dominant Performance Against Rays
TAMPA — Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw returned to form on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 5-0 win to open a three-game series.
In their return to George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Rays had no answer for Kershaw, as the 37-year-old threw six shutout innings with three strikeouts and no walks while only allowing five hits. It was a bounce-back performance indicative of Kershaw’s identity and ability after a difficult outing against the Boston Red Sox on July 26, which saw him give up four earned runs and two walks in 4.2 innings.
“I think it’s just better command overall today, The slider is definitely better,” Kershaw said after the game. “The last one in Boston wasn’t very good.”
Throwing strikes
Kershaw didn’t attribute his strong outing to any specific reason other than better bullpen sessions and just feeling better overall.
“I think just keep getting the reps in, and I had a better bullpen in between starts,” Kershaw said. “Some days, you just feel better than others, and today feels right.
“I was able to throw the curve ball for strikes, and I had a little bit better fastball command tonight, too.”
Kershaw is up to 3,007 strikeouts, which ranks third among active pitchers. The list:
Justin Verlander, San Francisco Giants
3,493
Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays
3,446
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
3,007
“There was a lot of strike throwing, and that’s his hallmark,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “A lot of early contact, and I just felt like he was in a good rhythm.”
“In conditions like this, with the humidity, it’s really important to be efficient, and he was.”
Kershaw (5-2) earned his first win since June 26. Meanwhile, the Dodgers improved to 64-46. They are three games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the American League West,
