Every Final Score From Every College Football Bowl Game in an MLB Stadium
The college football season is coming to a close, which means bowl season is in full swing.
And while the landscape of the sport has changed drastically in recent years – from conference realignment to the expanded playoff, the transfer portal and name, image and likeness rights – fans can rest easy knowing there has still been football played in baseball stadiums in 2024.
The Holiday Bowl no longer takes place at Petco Park after taking over the San Diego Padres' home virtually every winter between 1978 and 2023. The annual contest moved to Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego State's new football stadium.
The Rate Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and Fenway Bowl are still played in baseball parks. They are hosted at the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field, the New York Yankees' Yankee Stadium and the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park, respectively.
Here is how the three postseason contests played out in 2024, complete with dates, final scores and the games' biggest stars:
Rate Bowl
Dec. 26, 2024
Phoenix, Arizona
Kansas State def. Rutgers: 44-41
Offensive MVP: RB Dylan Edwards
Defensive MVP: LB Austin Moore
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 28, 2024
The Bronx, New York City, New York
Nebraska def. Boston College: 20-15
MVP: RB Rahmir Johnson
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 28, 2024
Boston, Massachusetts
UConn def. North Carolina: 27-14
Offensive MVP: QB Joe Fagnano
Defensive MVP: DL Pryce Yates
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.