Fastball

Every Final Score From Every College Football Bowl Game in an MLB Stadium

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and UConn Huckies won the Pinstripe Bowl and Fenway Bowl on Saturday, picking up season-ending victories at Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park.

Sam Connon

Dec 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; The Connecticut Huskies (white) and North Carolina Tar Heels (blue) compete during the second half at Fenway Park.
Dec 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; The Connecticut Huskies (white) and North Carolina Tar Heels (blue) compete during the second half at Fenway Park. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The college football season is coming to a close, which means bowl season is in full swing.

And while the landscape of the sport has changed drastically in recent years – from conference realignment to the expanded playoff, the transfer portal and name, image and likeness rights – fans can rest easy knowing there has still been football played in baseball stadiums in 2024.

The Holiday Bowl no longer takes place at Petco Park after taking over the San Diego Padres' home virtually every winter between 1978 and 2023. The annual contest moved to Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego State's new football stadium.

The Rate Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and Fenway Bowl are still played in baseball parks. They are hosted at the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field, the New York Yankees' Yankee Stadium and the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park, respectively.

Here is how the three postseason contests played out in 2024, complete with dates, final scores and the games' biggest stars:

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26, 2024
Phoenix, Arizona
Kansas State def. Rutgers: 44-41
Offensive MVP: RB Dylan Edwards
Defensive MVP: LB Austin Moore

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 28, 2024
The Bronx, New York City, New York
Nebraska def. Boston College: 20-15
MVP: RB Rahmir Johnson

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 28, 2024
Boston, Massachusetts
UConn def. North Carolina: 27-14
Offensive MVP: QB Joe Fagnano
Defensive MVP: DL Pryce Yates

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News