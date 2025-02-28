Former Chicago White Sox Slugger Goes Viral After Incredibly Heartwarming Home Run
Former Chicago White Sox slugger and current Texas Rangers infielder Jake Burger went viral on Thursday for all the right reasons as his Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners in split-squad spring training action.
Per the @MLB account on "X:"
Jake Burger's four-month-old daughter Penelope had successful open-heart surgery on Monday.
Today, Jake hit his first @Rangers home run ... wearing Penelope's hospital band
More from MLB.com:
Burger’s four-month-old daughter Penelope had successful open heart surgery on Feb. 24 at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. Penelope was born with Down Syndrome on Oct. 25, and while she was able to avoid surgery immediately after birth while in the NICU, a later heart surgery was necessary.
Burger wears No. 21 to honor Penelope, as Down Syndrome occurs when someone has an extra copy of chromosome 21. This whole story will certainly get you right in the feels.
The 28-year-old Burger was a former first-round pick of the White Sox who made his big-league debut in 2021. Armed with immense power at the plate, Burger hit .250 for the Miami Marlins in 2024, also popping 29 home runs and bringing in 76. He hit 34 homers in 2023 and is one of the underrated sluggers in the game.
By coming to Texas, he figures to take over first base for Nathaniel Lowe, who was traded to the Washington Nationals earlier this offseason.
The Rangers are coming off a season in which they finished third in the American League West, which was a letdown following their World Series win in 2023. If Jacob deGrom comes back healthy, in addition to Corey Seager and Evan Carter, they should be competitive once again.
The Rangers open the season on March 27 against the Boston Red Sox.
