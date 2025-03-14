Former New York Yankees Ace Masahiro Tanaka Expected to Pitch Against Chicago Cubs
Next week, the Major League Baseball season kicks off with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers doing battle in the two-game "Tokyo Series."
The games will certainly be special, as the two teams have five Japanese players between them: Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga. It will mark each players first major league game back in their home country.
However, there will be another name that's very familiar to fans on each side of the Pacific on display this weekend: Masahiro Tanaka.
Though he left the United States after the COVID-2020 season, he has continued to pitch in Japan, and he now pitches for Yomiuri. According to Yakyu Cosmopolitan, he's expected to pitch against the Cubs in one of the exhibition tune-ups.
Tanaka has played 18 professional seasons thus far between his 11 years in the NPB and seven in the majors with the New York Yankees.
He came to the Yankees in the 2014 season, staying through that 2020 season. In the majors, he went 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA, helping the Yankees to the ALCS in 2017. Tanaka was a two-time All-Star in the States and also received Cy Young votes in 2016.
Tanaka is just one of several Japanese players to come to the United States and have success during the 2000s. Ichiro Suzuki, Kaz Sasaki, Hideki Matsui and Shohei Ohtani are just some of the notable names.
Tanaka made only six appearances in 2024 for Rakuten, with only one of those coming for their true NPB affiliate. In that one start, he went five innings and gave up four earned runs.
