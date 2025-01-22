Former Tampa Bay Rays All-Stars Fall Off Hall of Fame Ballot In Disappointing News
In disappointing news, former Tampa Bay Rays stars Fernando Rodney and Ben Zobrist have fallen off the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
While Ichiro, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner were elected on Tuesday night, Zobrist and Rodney failed to secure even one vote. You need to receive five percent of the vote to stay on the ballot for the next year.
Zobrist, one of the more popular Rays players in history, spent nine years with the organization, helping them reach the World Series in 2008. A three-time All-Star, he made two All-Star appearances with the Rays and received MVP votes in both 2011 and 2012.
A lifetime .266 hitter, he carred a .357 on-base percentage. In addition to the Rays, he spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs. He won the World Series with the Royals in 2015 and then won it the next year with Chicago.
As for Rodney, he was incredibly well-traveled in his career, playing with the Rays, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Cubs, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, Athletics and Washington Nationals.
He spent the 2012 and 2013 season with the Rays, putting together a dominant 2012 that saw him register 48 saves and a miniscule 0.60 ERA.
Lifetime, he was 48-71 with a 3.80 ERA. He appeared in 951 games, was a three-time All-Star, and finished fifth in the Cy Young voting in that 2012 season.
He had 327 career saves in his career as well.
