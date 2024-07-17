Former Nationals Teammates Bryce Harper and Juan Soto Share Wholesome Moment at All-Star Game
Former Washington Nationals teammates Bryce Harper and Juan Soto shared a wholesome moment on the field on Tuesday night during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Soto reached first base and then caught up with Harper, who was playing first base for the National League. The moment was captured by the @MLB "X" account:
All love between former teammates Bryce Harper and Juan Soto at the #AllStarGame
It's hard to believe that these two haven't actually played together since the 2018 season. It's also hard to believe that was the only season that they played together in Washington. Soto came up that season and played 116 games for the Nationals. Harper left Washington after the 2018 season to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he has been since.
Ironically enough, the year that Harper left is the year that the Nationals won the World Series. Soto was a driving force in that World Series run, hitting .333 in the Fall Classic.
Though their careers have drifted apart, they remain two of the best players in baseball. The 25-year-old Soto is currently playing for the New York Yankees and hitting .293 with 25 homers. He's a major reason why the Yankees are currently sitting in the top wild card position in the American League.
As for Harper, he's one of the major reasons why the Phillies have the best record in all of baseball. He's hitting .301 this season with 21 home runs. This is his 13th year in the big leagues and this was his eighth All-Star Game appearance.
