Francisco Lindor Reaches Historic Home Run Milestone for Shortstops

On the last day of the 2026 regular season, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor etched his name in the MLB record books.

Lindor launched his 300th career home run in the majors on Sunday. Batting from the right side of the plate, the switch-hitting shortstop crushed a 3-2 fastball 409 feet to left field in New York's 6-4 loss to the Washington Nationals. The five-time All-Star's solo shot in the second inning also had an exit velocity of 110.8 mph.

After going deep on Sunday, Lindor is now the 11th switch-hitter in MLB history to hit at least 300 career home runs, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Among the players in that exclusive group, the 32-year-old joins Hall of Famer Carlos Beltran as the only switch-hitters to also have at least 200 stolen bases, according to Langs. And the list of shortstops who have accomplished this impressive power-hitting feat is even smaller.

How many other shortstops have hit 300 home runs in their MLB careers?

Sep 27, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is congratulated by left fielder Juan Soto (22) after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. This was his 300th career home run. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Lindor joined the 300-homer club, the Mets star also became the fifth player in MLB history to have played at least half of his games at shortstop when he hit his 300th home run, according to Langs. The other players on that list include Hall of Famers Ernie Banks and Cal Ripken Jr., along with a pair of MVP winners in Miguel Tejada and Alex Rodriguez.

Historically, shortstops weren't always known for supplying power. But baseball has obviously evolved a lot since those days. Looking at the active shortstops on the career home run leaderboard, Corey Seager, Xander Bogaerts, Trevor Story, Trea Turner, and Willy Adames all have at least 200 homers. And then there are younger shortstops like Bobby Witt Jr. and Elly De La Cruz who could join Lindor in the 300-homer club many years from now.

Despite dealing with injuries and being limited to 105 games in 2026, Lindor still hit 21 home runs. That gives the 32-year-old six straight seasons with at least 20 homers. In fact, the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign is the only year in the last 10 seasons in which the switch-hitting shortstop didn't hit at least 20 long balls.

While 2026 didn't go as well as the Mets likely expected, many fans will be curious to see how Lindor and company respond next year.