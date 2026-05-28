Angels vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 28

Thursday's MLB action begins with a series finale between the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers – two teams that are well under .500 – at 1:10 p.m. EST.

These teams have split the first two games of this series, with Detroit picking up a 4-0 win on Wednesday night to even the series. Oddsmakers have set the Tigers as small favorites at home in this series finale, though today’s pitching matchup is extremely volatile.

Angels righty Grayson Rodriguez (10.61 ERA) is on the mound for the third time in 2026 after back-to-back brutal outings to open the campaign. He’ll take on veteran Jack Flaherty, who has a 5.94 ERA and has led the Tigers to just a 2-9 record in 11 starts.

While the Angels weren’t expected to contend for a World Series this season, the Tigers (22-34) have taken a major step back after winning the AL Central in the 2025 campaign.

Let’s take a look at Thursday’s matchup, including the latest odds, probable pitchers, best prop bets and more.

Angels vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-185)

Tigers -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline

Angels: +109

Tigers: -132

Total

9 (Over -104/Under -116)

Angels vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Grayson Rodriguez (1-1, 10.61 ERA)

Detroit: Jack Flaherty (0-6, 5.94 ERA)

Angels vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): Angels.TV/Tigers.TV

Angels record: 21-35

Tigers record: 22-34

Angels vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jack Flaherty UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-140)

It’s been a rough 2026 season for Flaherty, as he ranks in the 19th percentile in expected ERA (5.06) and he’s allowed at least three runs in eight of his 11 starts, including all of his outings in the month of May.

The Angels are not a great offensive team – they rank 20th in OPS and 22nd in Weight Runs Created Plus (wRC+) – but the Tigers have had a relatively short hook with the veteran right-hander. Flaherty has thrown more than five innings in three starts this season, and he has more starts (five) where he failed to get through the fourth inning.

So, I’m taking the UNDER on his outs recorded on Thursday, as Detroit may look to get him out of the game early even if he does pitch well. Flaherty has yet to throw 100 pitches in a single outing this season, and he’s thrown less than 90 pitches in six of 11 starts.

I can’t trust him with how inconsistent he’s been in the 2026 season.

Angels vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

I’m going to fade both starters on Thursday afternoon, even though these offenses are No. 22 and No. 21 in wRC+.

Let’s start with Flaherty, who I’m already fading as a player prop option.

The veteran has given up at least three runs in eight of his 11 outings, and he’s only posting two outings with less than two runs allowed. That gives us a pretty discernible floor when it comes to this prop, especially since the Detroit bullpen (4.02 ERA) hasn’t exactly been lights out behind Flaherty this season.

On the Angels’ side, Rodriguez has given up 11 runs across two starts, allowing at least four runs in each outing. He has given up 14 hits and six walks in the process, so Detroit should be able to get a ton of baserunners on board on Thursday afternoon.

There’s a real chance both of these starters don’t even make it through five frames, and I expect both to give up a crooked number before they exit on Thursday.

Pick: First 5 Innings OVER 4.5 (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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