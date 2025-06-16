Here's How to Watch Shohei Ohtani's Return to the Mound For Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani will take the mound on Monday night for the first time as a member of the Dodgers. Ohtani signed with LA before the 2024 season, but did not pitch while recovering from elbow surgery that he underwent at the end of 2023.
The Dodgers are taking on the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, with Ohtani expected to serve as the "opener." While it's unclear exactly how many innings or pitches he'll throw, it would stand to reason that he'll throw 1-2 innings. Ohtani is unable to take on a traditional rehab assignment, given his importance to the organization as a hitter.
If you're interested in watching the game, MLB Network will have the live coverage beginning at 10 pm. ET.
In five seasons as a pitcher, Ohtani has gone 38-19 even despite being on some mediocre to bad Angels teams before signing with the Dodgers. He has a lifetime ERA of 3.01 and has struck out 608 batters in 481.2 innings.
Ohtani, 30, is the middle of another great season at the plate as well. Entering play on Monday, he's hitting .297 with 25 homers, 41 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He's got a .393 on-base percentage and a 1.035 OPS. He's putting himself in position to potentially win his fourth MVP Award, and that case will only be strengthened if he's able to contribute on the mound.
The Dodgers are 43-29 and in first place in the National League West, while the Padres are 39-31 and in third.
Related MLB Stories
BANANA BALL IS DANGEROUS?: Sean Casey, who is in the Cincinnati Reds' Hall of Fame, tore his hamstring during an appearance with the Savannah Bananas this weekend. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI ON A ROLL: At the plate, Shohei Ohtani continues to do things we've never seen, making more history this past weekend. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT WINNER?: If Tarik Skubal wins the Cy Young, he'll be the first repeat winner of the award in a quarter century. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.